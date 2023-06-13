Insider Editor-in-Chief Filmed Tearing Down Union Posters Amid Strike
HE’S A ‘BIG BOY’
As hundreds of union journalists strike at Insider, the digital publication’s editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson was caught red-handed ripping pro-union posters off lampposts in New York City, according to a video obtained by the New York Post. In the video, a group of employees approach Carlson, who is seen riding a Citibike with a basket stuffed with torn-down posters that feature his face on them. When the women ask Carlson how he’s doing, he tells them that he finds “this to be frustrating,” and one worker claps back with “Almost as frustrating as a layoff!” One of the employees reveals she’s an Insider reporter, but Carlson immediately strikes it down. “You’re not my reporter,” he replied snarkily. “It’s not my newsroom.” Fired up, the woman responded, “I’m not your reporter. You know why? Because you laid me off! And guess what? You laid off everyone on the crypto team!” The top editor then biked away. The Insider strike was initiated after management failed to agree with the union on a new collective bargaining agreement, including adjustments to health coverage. An Insider spokesman told the Post that Carlson is “a big boy” who can “handle attacks made on him on social media” but was “alarmed to see the posters” around his neighborhood.