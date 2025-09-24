Insider Reveals What Really Caused Tom Holland’s Concussion
A Marvel insider has revealed exactly what caused Spider-Man star Tom Holland to be rushed to the hospital after a botched stunt saw him treated for a concussion last week. “The accident wasn’t as bad as people think,” a source told The Sun. “A line snapped on a pull ring, and he got a bump on his bonce. Filming was supposed to start again in London on Thursday, but for now the production team have been told to stand down for two weeks. Tom has been taking it easy as he had a suspected concussion, and no one wants him to rush back to set.” The source claimed the injury was simply a “minor setback,” and wouldn’t affect the release date of the upcoming Spider-Man film Brand New Day, which is due for release in July 2026. Shortly after the incident on-set, Holland was spotted attending a charity gala with co-star and fiancee Zendaya, which his father Dominic also attended. When asked about the injury, Holland Sr told those in attendance that his son would be taking a break from filming “for a while” to ensure his recovery went smoothly.