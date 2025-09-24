Insider Reveals What Really Caused Tom Holland’s Concussion

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Turn your holiday countdown this year into something a little naughtier (and more fun) with Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the class tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.

Lovehoney Couple's Advent Calendar (24 Day) Buy At Lovehoney

The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite—worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.