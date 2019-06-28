Insider Tips for Celebrating This Year’s LGBT Milestone

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
From Orbitz
On June 28, 1969, the LGBT community kicked open the closet door for good with a rebellion at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. Today marks a half-century of LGBT liberation, with commemorations happening around the world. In celebration of this milestone, Orbitz—a long proponent of LGBT travel and the first online travel company to launch a microsite dedicated to gay and lesbian travel more than a decade ago—is providing insider tips for navigating the nation’s biggest Pride weekends. From today’s Stonewall 50 Commemoration Rally to this weekend’s Pride March, explore the festivities in NYC and beyond at Orbitz.com/Pride, and check out how Orbitz is rewarding LGBT activists in the video below.