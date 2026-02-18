Insiders Reveal ‘Fed Up’ Trump Dangerously Close to Unleashing Major War

Donald Trump is on the verge of starting a war with Iran that could kick off with an attack against the Middle Eastern country any day now, according to a report.

Sources told Axios the erratic 79-year-old president is growing weary of the ongoing nuclear talks with Iran and could follow through with his threats to launch a wide-scale military operation.

Trump, who is desperate to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, had previously threatened to attack Iran amid a government-led crackdown in which thousands of protesters were killed during pro-democracy demonstrations. While these protests have largely dwindled, the president is allegedly still growing frustrated at the stalled negotiations to persuade Tehran to curb its nuclear program.

“The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90 percent chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks,” one Trump adviser told Axios.

Women march through Tehran with a sign depicting Donald Trump with blood on his hands on Feb. 11, 2026. The demonstration marked the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. -/AFP via Getty Images

Israel would likely assist the U.S. in any war with Iran, similar to when Trump conducted airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities toward the end of the Israeli-led 12-day war in June 2025.

Any U.S.-led war in Iran could completely destabilize the entire region. The optics of the U.S. entering a potentially unpopular war in the Middle East could also be disastrous for the GOP in November’s midterm elections, where Republicans are already expected to suffer an electoral wipeout.

Sources said an attack on Iran would likely be much broader in scope and length than the strikes conducted against Venezuela, when the administration sought to quickly capture Nicolas Maduro to face “narcoterrorism” charges in New York.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, seen being escorted by two military replenishment ships and two U.S. Coast Guard vessels in the Arabian Sea, is being used by Trump as a scare tactic against Iran. US CENTCOM/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump has been deploying warships, such as the USS Abraham Lincoln, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the Middle East as a show of force as the president maintains his pressure campaign on Iran.

Hundreds of fighter jets, including dozens of F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s, are also headed to the region as part of the armada, reported Axios, raising more fears that Trump may follow through on his threats of an all-out war with Iran.

Last week, Trump made clear he was prepared to escalate the pressure on Iran over its nuclear program. “Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time,” Trump told Axios.

On Tuesday, Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, a former real estate mogul with no prior diplomatic experience, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is married to the president’s daughter Ivanka, led the U.S. delegation for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear deal in Geneva.

The Iran-U.S. nuclear talks involving Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are being mediated by the nation of Oman. Oman Foreign Ministry/Anadolu via Getty Images)

While both sides said the talks were positive, there is no real evidence that a deal is nearer.

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that the negotiations “went well,” but also added: “In other ways, it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through. So we’re going to keep on working it.”

A U.S. official echoed these remarks, telling NBC News that “progress was made, but there are still a lot of details to discuss.”