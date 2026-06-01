Insiders Spill What Don Jr.’s New Wife Really Wants

Donald Trump Jr.’s new wife was desperate to have kids but took a while finding the right man, according to family insiders interviewed for a new profile.

Bettina Trump, née Anderson, tied the knot with the president’s eldest son, 48, on Little Pipe Cay in the Bahamas last week with an intimate group of around 40 people, including his siblings Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump.

According to insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Florida socialite’s ascension to the Trump family is the icing on the cake.

Insiders suggested that she had long wanted a family of her own. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“First lady? Are you kidding? Of course she would love that,” one source told the newspaper when asked if she would be open to her new husband one day becoming president. “That is pretty much her life goal realized. She changed her handle on Instagram to Trump faster than posting any wedding photos.”

That new bio, “Married. Not domesticated,” comes after a very different mantra: “I’m just your typical stay at home mom…only I don’t do household chores…or have a husband…or have kids…”

Another Palm Beach insider felt that Anderson Trump had a clear plan in life.

The president did not go to the wedding. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“Bettina stayed in Palm Beach rather than moving to New York or London to work for a living, because she wanted to meet a rich man and get married,” they said.

Anderson Trump’s half-sister, Mea Stone, 60, said she had been wanting to get married for ages.

“Bettina’s a really nice girl, and I hope she gets to have her baby soon,” said Stone. “That’s what she’s wanted her whole life, to be like her sister Kristina and have babies, and not to have to watch her nieces and nephews grow up without her having any babies. In some ways I think babies are more important to her than who the husband was.”

Anderson Trump, 39, has a twin sister, Kristina, the youngest children of banker Loy Anderson and Swedish model Inger Anderson, after Loy, 49 and Kent, 42.

The couple got married in front of an intimate group of 40 or so guests. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Stone was born to Anderson and Molly Babcock, and told the Mail that while she is in touch with Anderson Trump, they are not close. She did note, however, that Bettina’s mother, Inger, had raised her kids in a particular way.

“You can never be too rich or too thin,” Stone said. “That’s really a Palm Beach thing. Everyone there thinks like that.”

“Inger made sure that was the way they were brought up,” she added. “They would never date anybody that didn’t have something. Bettina is like that as well, but they all are.

“Because of what she’s been brought up with, she wouldn’t be drawn to anything else. I think that she’s had very high expectations ever since she was a little girl.”

She also noted that when the Trump family bought their now-synonymous Mar-a-Lago estate in the 1980s, their father wasn’t overly impressed.

Don Jr. has five children from a previous relationship. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

“My dad considered Trump a slimy used car salesman from New York—that’s how he described him,” Stone said.

Anderson Trump has not said much in the public eye, but at her wedding, she swooned over her new life with the Trumps.

“This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel just like the luckiest girl in the world,” she said, according to the Mail.

While Trump, 79, was nowhere to be seen, Don Jr.’s five children from his first marriage to Vanessa Haydon, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe, were present for their dad’s big day.

Speaking to Page Six, Eric gushed over his brother’s new bride. “Don and Bettina are wonderful together,” he said. ”I’m so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple. They truly light up around each other and it’s been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn’t be happier for them on their special day.”