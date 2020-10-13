Upgrade Your TV With $100 Off This Insignia Flat Screen

PRIME DAY 2020

Stream until you can’t stream anymore with this TV you won’t be able to take your eyes off of.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

TVs don’t get much smarter than this one. With a built-in Amazon Fire Stick, you can stream from almost any service, and in 4K at that. It’s easy to set up and use, and even easier to sit back, relax, and enjoy.

Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV

Down From $300

Buy on Amazon$200

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.