What’s the Difference Between Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV?

Thanks to streaming, there are a lot of options. You don’t only have to choose which services to subscribe to, you also need to decide how you’re going to stream. If your TV isn’t “smart,” a streaming device is best. Even if it is “smart,” the software for streaming is incomparable to that of a streaming stick or device. While the main three — Roku, Amazon, and Apple — are all good choices, honing down which device is right for you can be tricky. Thankfully, we’ve compared three streaming devices so you can get to streaming without any hassle.

Roku

Roku Streaming Stick Plus The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the most common Roku out there. It plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port, minimizing its footprint so much, you’ll often forget it exists. It connects to all major streaming services, which is great. It offers 4K and HDR streaming capabilities, so you can stream in the highest quality (if your TV is compatible). The interface itself isn’t the most beautiful of the three for sure. However, past the appearance, it’s one of my favorites. That’s because you can search for a film or TV show on it, and it will tell you where you can stream it. It has great Wi-Fi range, and you can also edit the home screen to make it more suitable for you, depending on what apps and services you use most frequently. Buy on Amazon $ 49 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick The Amazon Fire TV Stick boasts 4K streaming capabilities as well as a sleek footprint, an easy-to-use interface, and Alexa capabilities. While you can use any and all streaming services on it, apps like Netflix and Hulu are relegated to a single line, whereas Amazon Prime Video takes up several. If you primarily use Amazon’s video interface to rent or stream, this is a great option for you. However, if you are a fan of streaming services other than Amazon’s, it can be a little frustrating at times. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Apple TV

Apple TV With the largest physical footprint of the three, the Apple TV does boast more downloadable storage capacity as a result. It also has a significantly higher price tag. With every major streaming service available, the interface is much sleeker and easier to use than the Roku, but the remote itself is annoying to me. At the top, is a touchpad, which can be difficult to find in the dark, and hard to use in general. If you can get past the hardware, it’s sure to impress even the biggest of binge watchers. Buy on Amazon $ 179 Free Shipping | Free Returns

