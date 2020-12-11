Inspector General Out at State Department Following Pompeo Scolding
LEAVING SO SOON?
Acting Inspector General Matthew Klimow said he is leaving the State Department’s watchdog agency “a little earlier than I anticipated,” after Secretary of State Pompeo criticized a report Klimow’s team released. Klimow was originally set to stay in the job until late December, but he will depart Friday, citing the law that allows acting officials to fill vacancies for 210 days without confirmation. The agency Klimow heads investigates corruption at the State Department. Pompeo has been critical of the group since he pushed out the official who had led the department under President Barack Obama. On Thursday, Pompeo’s office sent a statement criticizing a recent report by the team, saying the agency had spent “so much energy on multiple fraudulent ‘investigations’ into Secretary Pompeo and his family that have resulted in vindicating all of them.” The spokesperson for the Inspector General’s office denied to The Washington Post that the statement was connected to Klimow’s early departure. Pompeo is currently being investigated by the Office of Special Counsel for possible misuse of taxpayer resources.