Inspector General to Investigate What the Hell Is Going On With the U.S. Postal Service
WATCHDOG PROBE
The United States Postal Service’s internal watchdog will review policy changes and potential ethical conflicts that were recently imposed under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a spokesperson for the inspector general told CNN. “We have initiated a body of work to address the concerns raised, but cannot comment on the details,” a the spokesperson said. The announcement comes a week after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and other Democratic lawmakers requested a review into whether DeJoy—a Trump donor who owns a $30 million stake in a competitor to USPS—has “met all ethics requirements.” They also asked for the review to look into DeJoy’s actions, including eliminating overtime and slowing certain types of mail delivery.
It wasn’t clear if the investigation would cover alarming developments emerging in recent days as many states prepare to facilitate widespread mail balloting due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump openly admitted he was withholding federal aid from the postal service to prevent mail-in voting, and USPS has notified 46 states and D.C. that it will struggle to deliver some mail ballots on time.