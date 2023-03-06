‘Inspired’ Bill Gates Becomes Grandfather After Elder Daughter, Jennifer, Gives Birth
GATES 3.0
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has become a grandfather for the first time after his eldest daughter, Jennifer, gave birth. The 26-year-old, who is married to Egyptian-American show jumper Nayel Nassar, posted a picture of the baby’s feet on Instagram with the message “sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰” No further details have been given but Bill Gates himself said in an essay published on his Gates Notes website last December that the impending birth was inspiring to step up his charitable work. “Simply typing that phrase, ‘I’ll become a grandfather next year,’ makes me emotional,” he wrote. “And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I’m more inspired than ever to help everyone’s children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive.”