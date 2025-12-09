Instacart Busted Charging Different Amounts for Identical Items

South Park is continuing its 28th season on Wednesday night with a Christmas-themed episode. A sneak peek shows Vice President J.D. Vance as an elf helping Donald Trump raise money for the Salvation Army. Vance’s likeness on the Comedy Central show has taken a miniature form since last season. Two episodes ago, he was shown having an affair with Trump, who himself was sleeping with Satan. Trump manages to convince Satan that a video of him and Vance having sex was artificially generated, after which Vance and Trump continue to conspire to abort Trump’s and Satan’s baby. When South Park left off last month, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was depicted as an attention-hungry “d-----bag” competing for social media likes against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who again is shown shooting a dog. “This is not your content!” Hegseth yells at her. “Everyone like and subscribe to the Department of War!”
The home delivery app Instacart is charging people vastly different prices for identical items, a study led by Consumer Reports has found. The report warned that the pricing differentials could be worth as much as $1,200 a year to a family which uses the app for its regular shop. The report used 437 shoppers to place identical orders at branches of stores including Target and Safeway in four cities—Seattle, Washington; Washington, D.C.; Saint Paul, Minnesota, and North Canton, Ohio—then compared the prices for each order. The highest price difference found was 23 percent. In one case a box of Cheerios cost one shopper $4.99 and another $6.12. In total 75 percent of items were priced differently, the research by Consumer Reports, the non-profit think tank Groundwork Collaborative, and the non-profit news organization More Perfect Union found. The reasons for the price differentials are not clear but the report found that Instacart can use demographics such as household income, sex, and age to adjust prices “dynamically.” The firm denied Tuesday that it used “dynamic pricing,” meaning changing pricing based on customer background and behavior, or that it used demographic data to inform how it changed prices. But as recently as October the company’s webpage said that it used an AI-pricing platform called Eversight and said that the technology uses “dynamic pricing.” That term has since been removed. A Target spokesperson told the New York Times that it “is not responsible for prices on the Instacart platform.” Instacart uses gig workers to pick and deliver items from supermarkets in thousands of cities in all 50 states. It is valued at $12 billion and has seen shares increase by almost 50 per cent since it floated in 2023.
The Indianapolis Colts have signed 44-year-old longtime quarterback Philip Rivers to their practice squad as they fight for a playoff spot. Rivers, who became a grandfather in 2024, last played for Indianapolis in early 2021 before retiring after 17 seasons in the league. Not only is Rivers now the NFL’s oldest active player, but he is older than his coach, Shane Steichen, by four years. Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, have ten children, the first of whom was born in 2002. They welcomed their youngest child in 2023. The couple’s 23-year-old daughter, Halle, had a boy late last year. Though Rivers has been out of the NFL for nearly five years, he hasn’t been away from football. After retiring, he was named head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in his home state of Alabama, where his son, Gunner, is the quarterback. The Colts’ signing of the eight-time Pro Bowler comes as injuries at the quarterback position have plagued the team.
The cause of death for former Finding Prince Charming contestant Chad Spodick has been revealed, just days after his family announced the tragic news to his fans. A spokesperson for Florida’s Boca Raton Police Department told People on Tuesday that Spodick, 42, died of suicide. The case, however, remains open as authorities complete their investigation. Spodick’s family announced his death on a GoFundMe fundraiser, which was launched to support his mother, Felice Harwood, who they say is now facing the “unexpected financial burden of funeral arrangements and ongoing living expenses.” The fundraiser describes her as navigating “unimaginable grief” as she copes with the shock of her son’s loss. More than $27,000 has been raised as of Tuesday. Spodick’s death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from those who knew him and from fans who remember his time on the reality-dating series. Spodick, a realtor and later flight attendant, appeared in 2016 on the only season of the Bachelor-inspired show, in which 13 gay men vied to date an eligible suitor.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988."
A 24-year-old Manhattan woman has sued Chipotle after she allegedly took a bite from a burrito bowl and discovered a rodent inside. Gia Bernhardt filed a complaint in New York County Supreme Court against the chain and DoorDash, claiming she suffered “pain, shock, and severe mental anguish” after ordering from a Chipotle on the Upper East Side, according to The Independent, which obtained the lawsuit. Bernhardt said she realized something was wrong only after taking a bite and discovering the rodent “within [her] mouth,” the complaint states. She is seeking damages and wants Chipotle, DoorDash, and the individual delivery driver held responsible for the disturbing incident. A rep for Chipotle told The Independent the chain “strongly” denies Bernhardt’s accusations and plans to “vigorously defend” itself against the lawsuit.
Uber has announced that travelers will now have a phone-free way to call a rideshare, evoking a pre-Uber, taxi-dominated era. The firm said Tuesday it will install kiosks, at an unspecified date, that will allow those without the app to call a car. The first will debut at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport. The kiosk will be available to travelers at the airport’s Terminal C, which has departures and arrivals for Delta Airlines. But “additional” kiosks are “planned for hotels, ports, & international airports in the coming months,” the company said in a statement. “Simply walk up to the kiosk, enter your destination, then select your ride type. The kiosk prints a paper receipt with your trip details, making the experience as straightforward as possible,” the statement explained. Uber added that the service is “perfect for international visitors arriving without a local data plan.” Events such as the World Cup slated for next year are set to bring numerous international travelers, which would be a “strong opportunity” for the rideshare giant, a spokesperson told Bloomberg. The San Francisco-based company also announced that it would introduce autonomous taxis in the California city in 2026.
A federal judge in New York on Tuesday granted the Department of Justice’s request to unseal grand jury materials related to the case against convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. The order from U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, comes after another federal judge in Florida granted a similar request to release grand jury materials stemming from investigations into her co-conspirator, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, from 2005 and 2007. Engelmayer said that the information being released “would not add to public knowledge” about others who may have been involved with Epstein and Maxwell’s sex crimes. “The materials do not identify any person other than Epstein and Maxwell as having had sexual contact with a minor,” the order said. Both rulings cited a new law signed by Trump, which orders the Justice Department to release nearly all investigative materials related to Epstein. Engelmayer told the Manhattan U.S. Attorney to ensure victims’ information would not be made public. His order additionally pointed to multiple letters from victims of Maxwell and Epstein who had accused the federal government of not listening to victims as it relates to their fear of having identifying information revealed. “The victims’ concerns, regrettably, have a basis in fact,” Engelmayer wrote. “DOJ, although paying lip service to Maxwell’s and Epstein’s victims, has not treated them with the solicitude they deserve.”
Actress-turned-reality star Chrishell Stause has publicly criticized singer Gwen Stefani for promoting what Stause describes as an “anti-abortion” app. In a post shared on social media, Stause singled out Stefani’s collaboration with the spiritual app Hallow—previously framed by supporters as a meditation and prayer tool—noting the app’s alleged ties to anti-abortion messaging. “Gwen-DON’T SPEAK,” Stause wrote in the comments section of an Instagram Reel about Stefani’s ad, in reference to the No Doubt singer’s 1996 hit of that title. “Please take your own advice on this one🫠.” Stefani had previously encouraged viewers to take part in the app’s “Advent Challenge” by offering up a prayer for each of the days ahead of Christmas. “It is important this holiday season to spend time in prayer. That is what Christmas is all about, letting God into our hearts and letting Jesus bring us his peace,” Stefani said in the clip.
Ben Stiller’s daughter, Ella Stiller, revealed that the pressures she felt as a young actor fueled years of anxiety and depression. The Driver’s Ed actress, 23, spoke with Next Gen NYC star Gia Giudice on her Causal Chaos podcast Monday, reflecting on how her early exposure to the entertainment industry shaped her mental health. “Growing up, there was a lot of sadness and loneliness,” she said, adding that she now recognizes “how anxious I was all the time.” Ella told Giudice that starting medication “changed [her] life,” and helped her reach what she described as “an amazing place now.” E! News noted that Ella has spoken in the past about challenges tied to her parents’ busy work schedules. But she said her relationship with them has grown stronger, adding that she now feels supported and understood at home. Ella is one of two children Ben Stiller shares with his wife, Christine Taylor, alongside their younger son, Quinlin.
Justin Theroux is expecting a child with his new wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, a source confirmed to People. Theroux, 54, married The Gilded Age and Paradise actress, 31, in March this year. Theroux was previously married to actress Jennifer Aniston, 56. The two married in 2015, but announced their divorce in 2018. The Leftovers star told Esquire in 2021 that despite their split, he and Aniston have “remained friends.” “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he said. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.” Theroux proposed to Bloom in Italy last year, while promoting his role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival. The newlyweds stepped out together on the red carpet on Monday to promote the Season 2 premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series, in which Theroux will star as New Vegas mega mogul Robert House.