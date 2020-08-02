CHEAT SHEET
Instagram Accounts Expose Racism at L.A.’s Elite Schools
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Students and alumni from the most elite private schools in the Los Angeles area have launched Instagram accounts aimed at racial injustice. Mostly anonymous posters have been recounting racism they experienced at schools like Harvard-Westlake, Marlborough, Flintridge-Sacred Heart, Buckley, and Dear Polytechnic—including being confused with other students of color, hearing the N-word used in class, and being wrongly accused. “We are at a position where we don’t have anything to lose,” DeShawn Samad, a 2011 Flintridge alumna told the Los Angeles Times. “They can’t silence us... because we’re no longer at those schools.”