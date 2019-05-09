Instagram Blocks #VaccinesKill Hashtag

Instagram told CNN that it will start blocking additional anti-vaccine hashtags—including #VaccinesKill—but the outlet reports that the platform still has content advocating against vaccines. The company said that when users attempt to view posts with the hashtag #VaccinesKill or #VaccinesCauseAutism, no results will appear. However, other anti-vaccine hashtags are still active on the site including #VaccinesHarm. An Instagram spokesperson told CNN the app is currently reviewing other hashtags and will block more if they contain vaccine misinformation. In addition, the spokesperson said Instagram was exploring other methods of combatting the spread of false information, including adding a pop-up message with factual information about vaccines if users decide to browse certain anti-vax hashtags.