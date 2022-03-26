Disgraced Instagram Influencer Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Charge
TAKEN OFFLINE
An online influencer with nearly a million Instagram followers has pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges over a case in which he admitted to abducting a man he had been beefing with online. Jay Mazini, whose real name is Igbara Jebara, agreed to serve five years in prison in exchange for the guilty plea, NorthJersey.com reported. Mazini was accused, along with his wife and two others, of abducting his online nemesis, beating him, and holding him at knifepoint with a machete. Mazini became internet-famous by posting videos of himself surprising random strangers with gifts of cash. Although his state case is now settled, Mazini is still battling federal fraud charges for his alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar Bitcoin scam.