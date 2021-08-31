CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Instagram Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
R.I.P.
Read it at KPRC
Janae Gagnier, better known as the Instagram influencer “Miss Mercedes Morr,” was killed in an apparent murder-suicide, Houston police said Monday. Gagnier’s body was found in an apartment complex Sunday next to the body of Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, who police believe is the suspect in the case. Officials are waiting on autopsy results to confirm how the two died, according to KPRC, but they do not believe the two knew each other.
Gagnier, 33, amassed 2.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, modeling different outfits for the likes of rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg.