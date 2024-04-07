Instagram Model Denies Allegations She Was Diddy’s Sex Worker
‘NOT TRUE’
A model identified as one of the sex workers paid by rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in a sprawling sex trafficking lawsuit has denied all of the allegations, ET reported. Jade Ramey told the outlet that although she had a relationship with Diddy, “dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made.” The lawsuit, filed by music producer Rodney Jones, accused Diddy of running a massive sex trafficking operation at his infamous and lavish parties and named Ramey as one of three women who were “paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers.” The other women listed—City Girls rapper Yung Miami and 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy—have both denied the claims as well. The lawsuit is one of several legal actions accusing Diddy of sexual assault and other offenses in recent months, and it prompted FBI raids on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami homes in March.