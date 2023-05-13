CHEAT SHEET
Model Slams Paternity Doubts by Late Football Star’s Family
Instagram model Kelly Kay has hit back after the family of late Oregon Ducks football star Spencer Webb issued a statement expressing “doubts and concerns” that Webb was the father of Kay’s 6-week-old son. “I have the DNA test, so stop saying get one,” Kay said in a series of videos on Instagram. “It’s there. Spencer’s name is on the birth certificate. I’ll post that shit once it comes in the mail.” Webb’s father, Dave Webb, and brother, Cody Webb expressed doubts about Kay’s timeline, saying she first met Webb on July 7, six days before he died from a head injury after hitting his head on rocks at Oregon’s Triangle Lake. Kay’s baby, who she named Spider—Webb’s nickname—was born on March 30, nine months after his death.