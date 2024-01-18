Instagram ‘Nudges’ Will Tell Teens to Stop Scrolling and Sleep

Meta will begin implementing “nighttime nudges” to get teens to close Instagram late at night, the company announced in a post on Thursday.

The nudges will appear when teenage users spend more than 10 minutes on Instagram “late at night,” although the post did not specify a time window.

Nudges will “remind teens that it's late, and encourage them to close the app,” the post said, adding that “sleep is important, particularly for young people.”

This is the latest move from Meta which has sought to increase parental control and limit what teens and children can see on the app after 33 states sued the company in October, alleging that it illegally collected teenagers’ data and used it to get its young users addicted to social media.

Earlier this month, Meta announced that it would begin limiting how much sensitive content teens could see on Instagram and Facebook.

Meta announced it would restrict its apps to prevent them from recommending content about self harm, eating disorders, and suicide, as well as install regular prompts to encourage teen users to update their safety and privacy settings.