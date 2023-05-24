Instagram Posts Did In Las Vegas Strip Murder Suspects

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
Police have revealed that Instagram posts and ballistics tests led them to two young women arrested for allegedly murdering a man in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room. The casing of a bullet that killed Bryan Altamirano-Solano, 25, was matched to a gun used in a domestic violence incident against Arionna Taylor, 20, according to an arrest report cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. When detectives checked out Taylor’s Instagram, they identified her as one of two women running from the victim’s hotel room. Then they saw that she had commented on Erika Covington’s social media, and identified her as the other woman caught on video. Both are charged with murder and robbery.