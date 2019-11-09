NO NUMBERS
Instagram to Hide ‘Like’ Counts of Some U.S. Users Next Week
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced Friday that Instagram would start hiding “like” counts for some U.S. users starting next week, Wired reports. The company already started hiding the amount of likes on a picture in various markets—Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, Italy, and Brazil. Mosseri said the metrics will be “private,” meanings users will be able to see their own metrics but not those of others. He also said a limited amount of users will see the change starting next week, marking the beginning of the testing phase in the U.S. “It's about young people,” Mosseri said, adding that he hoped the feature would help “depressurize Instagram.” Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have also experimented with removing metrics from their platforms.