Take the Hassle Out of Preparing Meals With These Helpful Kitchen Gadgets

    Cooking meals at home is a great way to save money, and the end-product is generally healthier. However, the thought of lugging out heavy kitchen appliances and long cook times—all while your stomach is grumbling—can be so off-putting. Luckily, these gadgets make cooking quick, fun, and—most importantly—easy.

    Upgrade to this new fast and efficient blender. Its durable blades will make quick work out of frozen and tough ingredients, ten different speed settings will give you precise blending control, and the compact design is a space saver. It’s a great option if your countertop is already a bit crowded. And best of all, it's 50% off!

    Instant Ace Nova Blender

    50% off the original price of $120

    Buy at Instant$60

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Instant pot newbie? This pressure cooker is a fan favorite, and its versatility can't be overstated. Use it as a sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, slow cooker, and even a sous vide. Whether you have multiple mouths to feed or want to meal prep for the week, this pressure cooker will be your dinner-in-a-flash MVP.

    Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

    Buy at Instant$120

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    If you’re already a pressure-cooking pro, but want to upgrade your model, try this on for size. Turn it into an air fryer by swapping out the instant pot lid for one of the two air fryer lids to cook and crisp your food without creating any additional dirty dishes.

    Instant Pot & Air Fryer 8-quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

    Buy at Instant$200

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

