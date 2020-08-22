Get Ready For Soup Weather With a Discounted Instant Pot
PRESSURE’S ON
It may not feel like it right now, what with country-wide heat waves and extra-high humidity levels, but summer is almost over. We’ve got about a month left before fall hits. One of my favorite things to do in fall is to break out my Instant Pot and make all the hearty, stick-to-your-ribs recipes that are fitting for an autumn day. If you want to be prepared for the soups, stews, and low-and-slow cooking you’ll be doing in the fall, you should grab an Instant Pot while it’s on sale. This version comes in three different colors to match your home decor: Teal, Red, and White.
The Instant Pot is everything you could need in a kitchen appliance. It’ll pressure cook big hunks of meat, bringing flavor to any of your dishes. You can easily make yogurt and rice in it for pantry staples. It’s also perfect for shortcut soup stocks for flavorful broths when you need a little pick me up. Add an Instant Pot to your kitchen while it’s on sale and you won’t be sorry.
