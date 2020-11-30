Get the Ultimate Instant Pot for Under $100

Instant Pot Max, $80 (60% Off)

Whether you know someone jam obsessed or you’re jam obsessed, the Instant Pot Max is ideal for canning and preserving, but can do anything any other Instant Pot can do, meaning it can pressure cook, slow cook, and so much more.

Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.

I’ve been taking up more hobbies in the kitchen these days. That means, not only am I making breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but I’m also experimenting a bit with jamming, preserving, pickling, and fermenting. The Instant Pot Max has every feature we love about the other Instant Pots—it can pressure cook like a dream, saute, and even slow cook—but this one can also sterilize and pressure can. This means, you can preserve all of your garden veggies, and cook a pot of beans in no time.

Instant Pot Max 60% Off Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.