Get the Ultimate Instant Pot for Under $100

This instant Pot is ideal for canning preserves, but can do everything else, too.

I’ve been taking up more hobbies in the kitchen these days. That means, not only am I making breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but I’m also experimenting a bit with jamming, preserving, pickling, and fermenting. The Instant Pot Max has every feature we love about the other Instant Pots—it can pressure cook like a dream, saute, and even slow cook—but this one can also sterilize and pressure can. This means, you can preserve all of your garden veggies, and cook a pot of beans in no time.

Instant Pot Max

