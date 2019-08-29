CHEAT SHEET
FIRST TIME’S A CHARM
The Brand New Instant Pot Duo Nova Is on Sale for the First Time
Describing all the advantages of having an Instant Pot in your kitchen has become second nature to us here at Scouted. Faster cooking times, more tender meat, and easy cleanup are just the tip of the iceberg. But there’s no rest for the wicked, and Instant Pot just churned out a new, upgraded version of the classic Duo. The Duo Nova is the newest member of the Instant Pot family, and it’s getting its inaugural discount in the form of a $15 on-page coupon. Bringing the price down to $75 for the 6-Qt model, you’re getting the addition of an autoseal lid and smart steam release that will keep all your hard work from escaping if you forget to close the valve. Like its predecessor, the Duo Nova has a removable stainless steel, dishwasher-safe inner pot, 14 one-touch smart programs for cooking all your favorite things, and comes with additional accessories like a steam rack and measuring cup. If you’ve wanted to try out an Instant Pot, why not try the newest version while it’s on sale? | Get it on Amazon >
