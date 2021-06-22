Instant Pot Has Deep Discounts on Top Sellers for Prime Day
Primed To Save
Prime Day: When Amazon turns into a magical land of deep, deep discounts. Today, Prime members can save big on top-of-the-line appliances from Instant, the brand behind the iconic Instant Pot multi-cooker.
If you don’t have an Instant Pot multi-cooker, you need to see what the hype is about. Do it all, with this 11-in-one device that can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, warm, air fry, and more.
Duo Crisp and Air Fryer Combo - 8 Quart
$70 off list price of $200
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Already have an Instant Pot? Add on this so-much-more-than-an-air-fryer to create crispy, delicious treats without the fuss (and caloric weight) of oil. It fries, dehydrates, bakes, roasts – all with an intuitive touchscreen interface and counter-friendly compact size.
Instant Vortex
$35 off list price of $100
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Looking for even MORE function? This device can toast, bake, dehydrate, warm, fry, and act as a pizza oven. Plus, its retro design looks seamless on a countertop. Temperature can be adjusted from 170 to 450 degrees, so the perfect cook is always just one click away.
Instant Omni-Plus (18-Liter)
$90 off list price of $250
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Prime Day ends today, so purchase now to lock in these once-a-year savings!
