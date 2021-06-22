CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    Instant Pot Has Deep Discounts on Top Sellers for Prime Day

    Primed To Save

    Ad by Instant

    Icons8 / Unsplash / Instant

    Prime Day: When Amazon turns into a magical land of deep, deep discounts. Today, Prime members can save big on top-of-the-line appliances from Instant, the brand behind the iconic Instant Pot multi-cooker.

    If you don’t have an Instant Pot multi-cooker, you need to see what the hype is about. Do it all, with this 11-in-one device that can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, warm, air fry, and more.

    Duo Crisp and Air Fryer Combo - 8 Quart

    $70 off list price of $200

    Buy at Amazon$130

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Already have an Instant Pot? Add on this so-much-more-than-an-air-fryer to create crispy, delicious treats without the fuss (and caloric weight) of oil. It fries, dehydrates, bakes, roasts – all with an intuitive touchscreen interface and counter-friendly compact size.

    Instant Vortex

    $35 off list price of $100

    Buy at Amazon$65

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Looking for even MORE function? This device can toast, bake, dehydrate, warm, fry, and act as a pizza oven. Plus, its retro design looks seamless on a countertop. Temperature can be adjusted from 170 to 450 degrees, so the perfect cook is always just one click away.

    Instant Omni-Plus (18-Liter)

    $90 off list price of $250

    Buy at Amazon$160

    Free Shipping | Free Returns

    Prime Day ends today, so purchase now to lock in these once-a-year savings!

    If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!