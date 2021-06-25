Get Meadow-Fresh Air Without Letting In the Scorching Heat

If you work the air conditioner overtime all summer, the last thing you want is to open a window and ruin your carefully crafted climate. But without a fresh breeze, you risk stale air. Beyond smelling kind of...off, recirculated air can mean allergens (like dust and pollen) and viruses are kicked up and circulated throughout your house. A top-of-the-line air purifier makes a big impact, while keeping temps low.
The brand that brought you the iconic Instant Pot has taken its mastery of air technology out of the kitchen: the Instant Air Purifier combines sleek design and not-fooling-around power to give you meadow-fresh air without opening a window. It claims to remove 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and mold with a HEPA filter that traps super-super-tiny particles of dust, dander, and pollen (if any sneaks past your closed window). It can tackle smoke AND claims to have been specifically tested to remove 99.9% of the COVID-19 virus, so honestly? Meadow-fresh is underselling it.
Available in small room (think offices or dens) and large (bedrooms, living rooms), and in charcoal or pearl, there’s an Instant Air Purifier for every space and style. Get yours before they sell out and breathe easy!
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!