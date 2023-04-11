Russian Agents Bragged About Convincing United Arab Emirates to Work Against U.S., Leaks Say
Russian spies boasted that they had talked the United Arab Emirates into working “together against U.S. and U.K. intelligence agencies,” according to a purported American file leaked online. The document marked top secret, which has been reviewed by the Associated Press, reportedly cited intelligence dated March 9 titled: “Russia/UAE: Intelligence Relationship Deepening.” The Emirati government on Monday said any suggestion it had deepened ties with Russian security services was “categorically false,” and U.S. officials have refused to confirm the document’s authenticity. The Justice Department is currently investigating a possible major breach of Pentagon files which appear to detail U.S. intelligence concerning the war in Ukraine and assessments of American allies.