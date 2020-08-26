Intel Officials: Trump’s Wrong to Say Mail-In Ballots Are Susceptible to Mass Foreign Interference

Read it at Politico
What President Trump claims “will be the scandal of our times” this November—foreign interference due to mail-in voting—is not quite a threat for top intel officials. “We have no information or intelligence that any nation-state threat actor is engaging in any activity to undermine the mail-in vote or ballots,” one intel official told Politico. A senior FBI official added, “It’s extraordinarily difficult to change a federal election outcome through this type of fraud alone.” But Trump has consistently pressed on with predictions that the election will be “RIGGED.” A senior Homeland Security cybersecurity official said, “We are way ahead of where we were in 2016” when Russian interference bombarded intelligence officials.