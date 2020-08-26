CHEAT SHEET
    Intel Officials: Trump’s Wrong to Say Mail-In Ballots Are Susceptible to Mass Foreign Interference

    CONFLICTED IDEAS

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    JASON REDMOND

    What President Trump claims “will be the scandal of our times” this November—foreign interference due to mail-in voting—is not quite a threat for top intel officials. “We have no information or intelligence that any nation-state threat actor is engaging in any activity to undermine the mail-in vote or ballots,” one intel official told Politico. A senior FBI official added, “It’s extraordinarily difficult to change a federal election outcome through this type of fraud alone.” But Trump has consistently pressed on with predictions that the election will be “RIGGED.” A senior Homeland Security cybersecurity official said, “We are way ahead of where we were in 2016” when Russian interference bombarded intelligence officials.

