Intel Report Says ‘Havana Syndrome’ Isn’t So Menacing After All
‘THERE WAS NOTHING’
Hundreds of U.S. diplomatic staffers and intelligence officers stationed abroad who suffered from the now-famous “Havana Syndrome” were probably not targeted by a foreign adversary weaponizing energy waves, a new intelligence report has found. The assessment, conducted by seven intelligence agencies, puts to bed the long-running fear that a foreign government inflicted the puzzling “anomalous health incidents” on U.S. personnel. Now, five of the agencies involved in the assessment say it’s actually “very unlikely” that the bizarre ailment was caused by a foreign government, The Washington Post reports. One agency abstained from drawing any conclusions as to whether a foreign government was involved. Hundreds of cases of reported “Havana Syndrome” were reviewed, though analysts reportedly found no shared pattern among them. There was also reportedly no evidence of a coordinated campaign against U.S. workers. “There was nothing,” one unnamed official was quoted as saying. The bizarre symptoms were first reported at the U.S. Embassy in Havana in 2016, and many more cases of severe headaches, nausea, and debilitating discomfort were reported in multiple countries over the years.