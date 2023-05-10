Intense Body-Cam Footage Shows Texas Cop Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
FATAL ENCOUNTER
Body-camera footage released Wednesday shows an intense encounter between a Houston officer and an unarmed man, which ended with 44-year-old Jamarr Thompson being shot dead as a loved one screamed in agony. The incident, which happened in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store on April 11, began when Cummins opened the door of a Honda sedan and pointed a gun at Thompson. Cummins told Thompson he was in a stolen car and ordered him out, but Thompson refused—instead trying to reverse the car. Cummins pulled Thompson from the vehicle and a struggle ensued, with Thompson and a woman, Donneka Abraham, screaming throughout. Cops say the officer lost his taser and radio in the tussle, which was picked up and held by Abraham. Body-camera footage appears to show Thompson getting on top of Cummins, who responded by firing a single shot into Thompson’s shoulder—an injury that proved to be fatal.