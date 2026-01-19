Intense Video Shows United Flight’s ‘Mechanical Issue’ in Scary Landing
A United Airlines jet suffered a “mechanical issue” upon landing in Orlando, appearing to slump and veer from the center of the runway. United Flight 2323 touched down in Florida on a wet and windy Sunday afternoon, having taken off from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Footage of the landing shows the two-year-old Airbus A321neo bump and lurch as it touches down, with something appearing to detach from the plane. “Oooh, something popped off,” an onlooker can be heard saying in the clip. The plane was left blocking the runway, Fox35 reports, with the 200 passengers and six crew onboard having to be picked up by buses. No injuries were reported. The airline said work was underway to move the plane, but it is not yet clear what the issue is or what caused it. “United flight 2323 from Chicago to Orlando experienced a mechanical issue upon landing. Passengers are being bused to the terminal and our team is working to remove the aircraft from the runway. No injuries have been reported,” United told Fox.