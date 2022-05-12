Flip Flop-Wearing Designer ID’d as Passenger Who Landed Plane With Zero Experience
SOARING REVIEWS
Though pilots typically don dapper blue suits while flying, Darren Harrison was dressed far more casually when he landed a small, single-engine airplane on Tuesday. Doing his home state of sunny Florida proud, 39-year-old Harrison wore flip flops as he successfully landed the aircraft despite having zero flying experience. Air traffic control had to tell the interior designer how to safely land the plane after Harrison radioed to say the pilot had passed out. “My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane,” he told airport controllers. Glenn Harrison, Darren’s uncle, told the New York Post that his nephew often remains calm under pressure. “I know he was probably scared to death, but it doesn’t surprise me, him doing what he did.” If Harrison ever gets bored of pairing paint swatches, he could have a bright future in the air.