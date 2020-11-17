Internal Coup Derails Trump Campaign’s Attempt to Launch Actual Coup: Report
‘SCREAMING MATCH’
Since Rudy Giuliani took the lead in launching legal challenges aiming at overturning the legitimate election result, a power struggle has erupted within the Trump campaign and some longstanding officials are mad as hell, according to ABC News. Campaign sources told the outlet that Giuliani’s late addition to the legal team led to an explosion of infighting that has split people into dueling factions. Giuliani’s camp, which includes campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis, reportedly attempted an internal “coup” over the weekend. They took over campaign office space and Ellis apparently told staff to only listen to orders from people named either “Rudy or Jenna.” This infuriated campaign manager Bill Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller, and Miller and Ellis got into a “screaming match” in front of staff.
They allegedly threatened to call the president so that he could settle the matter by choosing who he preferred, but aides feared Trump was too loyal to Giuliani. Miller told the ABC in a statement, “To the dismay of the fake news, there’s no division here.”