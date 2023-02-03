Internal Records Show San Diego Cops Have Done Some Wildly Racist Sh*t
DISTURBING
The San Diego Police Department has engaged in numerous racially discriminatory incidents, according to CBS 8’s review of a wave of newly released records. Departments across the state have had to release misconduct records after California passed a law in 2021 to increase transparency and boost community relations. The San Diego force’s records paint an ugly picture of officers targeting Black drivers, conducting improper searches, and engaging in alarming behavior on and off the clock. A probe into one of the officers found that he was accused of creating a drunken disturbance while off-duty at a bar in 2020 and yelling, “I kill Black people for a living. I am a cop.” In 2021, a San Diego officer allegedly handcuffed a Latina woman and told her that he did “not like dark meat.” Both officers were able to return to work.