Read it at New York Times
The International Criminal Court (ICC) accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes in Ukraine and issued a warrant for his arrest Friday. The court focused on the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during the conflict. The ICC’s move, while “highly symbolic,” has deepened Putin’s isolation following his invasion of Ukraine, according to The New York Times. However, the warrant will limit Putin’s ability to travel, according to the Times, as he could be arrested in any of the 123 countries that are signed on to the ICC. Russia dismissed the warrant as “meaningless,” the Times reports, noting it is unlikely Putin will ever appear in court. Biden called the warrant “justified” and said that Russia’s president “clearly committed war crimes.”