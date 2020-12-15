International Criminal Court Finds Evidence of Crimes Against Humanity in Philippines Under Duterte

Read it at New York Times
The International Criminal Court has uncovered evidence of crimes against humanity in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, including murder and torture, The New York Times reports. A report published Tuesday by the chief prosecutor of the ICC, Fatou Bensouda, stated that there was “a reasonable basis to believe that the crimes against humanity of murder, torture, and the infliction of serious physical injury and mental harm” had taken place. During his four years in office, Duterte has waged a deadly war on drugs in which thousands of people have been killed. He unilaterally withdrew the Philippines from the ICC in 2018. Harry Roque, Duterte’s spokesman, said Tuesday: “They can do what they want to. We do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.”