International Criminal Court Seeks War Crimes Charges Against Russia: Officials
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Leaders across the West have accused Russia of war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine, and now the International Criminal Court is taking action. According to reporting by The New York Times, current and former ICC officials say the court will open two cases against Russia, one for the abduction of Ukrainian children and one for the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Prosecutors allege that Russian forces kidnapped children of all ages and sent them to be re-educated with host families or in camps, a program the Kremlin proudly touts as humanitarian aid. On the second charge, the U.S. government allegedly has evidence linking Russia to bombings of nonmilitary targets like power and gas plants, yet the Pentagon has refused to share it, fearing it could set a precedent for charging Americans with war crimes. Chief prosecutor Karim Khan will likely seek arrest warrants for several Russian officials in the coming days, and experts say his list could include Vladimir Putin. However, a trial is unlikely as it cannot occur in absentia and Russia does not seem too eager to turn over its own top officials.