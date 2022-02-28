CHEAT SHEET
International Criminal Court Opens War Crimes Probe Into Russia
The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has decided to open an investigation into Russia for potentially committing war crimes against Ukraine. “Last Friday, I expressed my increasing concern, echoing those of world leaders and citizens of the world alike,” Karim A.A. Khan QC said in a statement. “Today, I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible.” The prosecutor added, “I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine.”