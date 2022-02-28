CHEAT SHEET
    International Criminal Court Opens War Crimes Probe Into Russia

    ‘CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY’

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters

    The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has decided to open an investigation into Russia for potentially committing war crimes against Ukraine. “Last Friday, I expressed my increasing concern, echoing those of world leaders and citizens of the world alike,” Karim A.A. Khan QC said in a statement. “Today, I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible.” The prosecutor added, “I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine.”

