International Olympic Committee Warns Countries Over Banning Athletes Over Politics

The International Olympic Committee on Sunday warned nations who banned athletes over political reasons that their actions may prevent them from hosting future Olympic games. “We have witnessed more and more government restrictions being placed on athletes’ access to international sporting competitions,” IOC member Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović said at the group’s annual meeting, according to the Associated Press. She did not specify which countries earned the warning, but Poland and Indonesia—both of which have expressed interest in hosting the 2036 games—have barred athletes over their countries’ politics this year.