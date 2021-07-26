CHEAT SHEET
International Travel Restrictions to U.S. Not Going Anywhere, White House Says
Despite heavy lobbying from the travel industry and airlines, the White House won’t lift restrictions in place for international travel to the U.S., Reuters reports. As of now, non-citizens who have been in the EU, U.K., South Africa, India, China, Iran, or Brazil for 14 days prior to coming to the U.S. cannot enter. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the official told Reuters. Many of those countries have lifted restrictions on Americans. However, while the restrictions are often called a “ban,” many travelers skirt them by just going to a country not listed (such as Mexico) for two weeks prior to entering the States.