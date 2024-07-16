Internet Debates Whether Donald Trump Fell Asleep at the RNC

Rumors are swirling that former President Donald Trump fell asleep during a speech at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday night.

The moment in question was caught on camera during Harmeet Dhillon’s speech and was quickly disseminated on social media. Dhillon, an attorney and a Republican party official, took to the stage to praise Trump’s “uplifting spirit” and “fearlessness.”

One user on X replied to the video of Trump possibly dozing and used it to question his capabilities.

“If Trump can’t stay awake at his own convention, how is he going to stay awake for America, I think it’s time he should step down and let someone much younger take his place and who is not a convicted felon take his place,” user @acnewsitics wrote. His post, which now has over 100,000 likes as of Tuesday, sparked a debate in the comments section between Trump critics and supporters.

Many pro-Trump users came to the former president’s defense, saying he must be exhausted from the chaos caused by the assassination attempt over the weekend, and others claimed he had his eyes closed for prayer.

While there was a portion of Dhillon’s time on stage where she did pray, that was before the clip in question where Trump is seen closing his eyes.

Those who are critical of Trump’s possible nap are calling out the hypocrisy of the former president constantly referring to President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” a knock at Biden’s advanced age and a nickname he coined.

“Donald Trump fell asleep at the RNC convention yet calls Joe Biden sleepy Joe. He is really relaxed after his assassination attempt, huh?” user @JamesTate121 posted to X above a screen grab of Trump with his eyes closed.

Trump has yet to comment on whether or not he caught some Z’s at the RNC last night.