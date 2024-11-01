Internet Famous Squirrel Euthanized by the State of New York

The owners of a squirrel with a dedicated social media following are speaking out after Peanut was seized and euthanized by New York government officials. Michael Longo and his wife, Danielle, told TMZ that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation “raided” their home in search of Peanut Wednesday after anonymous complaints. Although owning a squirrel is illegal in New York, Longo was still shocked by the turn of events. Peanut lived with the couple for seven years and had over half a million followers on Instagram.

“To the group of people who called DEC, there’s a special place in hell for you,” Longo wrote on Instagram. Longo told TMZ that his wife’s immigration status was questioned during the raid, and his pet raccoon was also taken. Both Peanut and his raccoon were euthanized during rabies testing. “For the last 7 years, Peanut has been my best friend,” Longo wrote. “He’s been the center of my world and many of yours for so long, I don’t know how to process this, emotionally.”

TMZ