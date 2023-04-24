Internet Has a Field Day With Bizarre Clip of ‘Bobblehead’ Ron DeSantis

CHEAT SHEET
    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reacts as he talks with journalists after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the latter's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 24 April 2023.

    KIMIMASA MAYAMA/Reuters

    Twitter was having too much fun on Monday memefying Ron DeSantis. In a press conference during his visit to Japan, he was asked about recent polling that showed him falling far behind Donald Trump in a potential 2024 GOP primary. “Governor, polls show you falling behind Trump. Any thoughts on that?” a reporter asked. DeSantis tried to play it cool, but he looked bamboozled. “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” DeSantis said, with his eyes wide open and his head shaking from side to side. The clip quickly trended on Twitter with tweets pouring in from all sides of the political aisle to goof on the “bobblehead” governor. “DeSantis is literally malfunctioning lol,” one tweeter joked. “Ron DeSantis’s costume is beginning to rip at the seams,” The New Republic wrote. DeSantis trailed Trump in a Wall Street Journal poll released Friday 24 percent to 48 percent.

