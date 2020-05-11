CHEAT SHEET
    Interpol Issues Notice for ‘Spy Wife’ Anne Sacoolas in Crash That Killed Teen Harry Dunn

    RED ALERT

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Dylan Martinez/Reuters

    Interpol has issued a so-called red notice for Anne Sacoolas, the American woman who killed a British teen in a car crash and then used a claim of diplomatic immunity to return to the United States. U.K. officials have since asked for Sacoolas, whose husband worked at a CIA spy base, to be extradited and face a charge of causing Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving last August. Radd Seiger, a lawyer for Dunn’s family, told The Guardian that the notice means Sacoolas would be arrested if she sought to leave the United States, although Interpol cannot force police to arrest someone.

    Read it at The Guardian