CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    Call Jiffy Lube?

    Int'l Spacestation Springs a Leak

    Paolo Nespoli/NASA, via AP,Paolo Nespoli

    There must not be AAA in space. After a radiator leak at the International Space Station began sending white flakes of ammonia into space, a NASA spokesman said an emergency spacewalk may be necessary to fix the problem. Though the spokesman called the spacewalk only a “possibility,” astronauts at the space station are sending tweets that make the ordeal seem a certainty: “Good Morning, Earth! Big change in plans, spacewalk tomorrow, Chris Cassidy and Tom Marshburn are getting suits and airlock ready. Cool!”

    Read it at Fox News