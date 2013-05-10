Int'l Spacestation Springs a Leak

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Fox News
There must not be AAA in space. After a radiator leak at the International Space Station began sending white flakes of ammonia into space, a NASA spokesman said an emergency spacewalk may be necessary to fix the problem. Though the spokesman called the spacewalk only a “possibility,” astronauts at the space station are sending tweets that make the ordeal seem a certainty: “Good Morning, Earth! Big change in plans, spacewalk tomorrow, Chris Cassidy and Tom Marshburn are getting suits and airlock ready. Cool!”