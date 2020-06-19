‘Into the Wild’ Bus Removed From Alaska Trail Over Safety Concerns
An abandoned bus on a remote Alaska trail made famous by the Jon Krakauer book and film adaptation Into the Wild has been airlifted out of the area. For years, the bus attracted hundreds of adventurers and fans of Christopher McCandless, the subject of Into the Wild who died there in 1992 after spending more than two months surviving off the land. Authorities said a decision had been made to remove the bus because it was “requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts” and “costing some visitors their lives.” Five Italian tourists had to be rescued from the area earlier this year, and a Belarusian woman died there last year. The Alaska Army National Guard said in a statement Thursday that the bus would be moved to a secure location until a permanent home can be found for it.