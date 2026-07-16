Racist Attacker Lunges at ‘Today Show’ Host After Storming Studio

A man has been arrested after he managed to slip past Today show security before lunging at host Craig Melvin.

The unnamed man was apparently looking for weatherman Al Roker, but when he couldn’t find him, he turned to Melvin, yelling the N-word at him around 9 a.m.

The intruder was quickly apprehended by security and later arrested.

No one was hurt in the incident, and both Melvin and Roker went on air as planned 15 minutes later.

The incident has raised serious questions about security at the morning show.