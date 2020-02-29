Inventory of Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Reveals Extensive Assets Including Islands, Dune Buggy and More
Convicted child rapist and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s $636.1 million estate—once shrouded in mystery—was laid bare Friday in court filings related to a probate case in the Virgin Islands, as various parties work to stake their claims in his assets, The Miami Herald reported. Epstein was found dead by suicide in August in Manhattan, where he was in jail awaiting trial. The 100-page document filed Friday and run in full by The Miami Herald lists islands, cars, still-unappraised artwork, a 1964 dune buggy, collectibles, jewelry, and watches—plus a list of corporate entities including wholly owned limited liability companies designed to disclose limited public information about those involved. In one of those cases, The New York Times determined that Epstein owned a new bank in the Virgin Islands called Southern Country International, which could do business only with offshore clients and did not appear in the public-facing online licensing registries. Epstein owned two neighboring private islands in the Virgin Islands—Little St. James and Great St. James—but the estate document has blacked out some information, including details of a person associated with the company used to facilitate Epstein’s purchase of Great St. James.