Invest In a Quality Eyelash Curler
EYE-OPENING
Do you need to be devout to one eyelash curler? Probably not. But when it comes to beauty products and tools I usually stick to what I like and buy in bulk, and after using the Tweezerman ProCurl Eyelash Curler, I'm never using another one. This the first time I have ever actively wanted to seek out an eyelash curler after losing my first one. It hugs your eye in a way that makes you feel like you’re not putting any effort to get a good curl. It’s sturdy, but not heavy. The also created the ProMaster, which features a flatter base that works for people with deep-set or almond shaped eyes, something that most other eyelash curlers don’t account for. At $22, it’s not the most penny-saving option for curling your lashes, but this thing won’t break on you or wear out too quickly, and in the year or more that I’ve had it, it’s never once caught my eyelashes and ripped them out. Plus, it comes with extra pads to swap out when you're get all gunked up. Yes, you should be doing that regularly.
