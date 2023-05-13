Menendez Probe Deepens With Scrutiny of N.J. Developer
SUBPOENAS
A federal investigation into Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) has expanded with a new round of subpoenas, NJ.com reports. State Senator Nicholas Sacco, the mayor of North Bergen, confirmed that he was the recipient of one of the subpoenas, and vowed to cooperate with investigators. Two sources cited by NJ.com said investigators are asking questions related to Fred Daibes, a Menendez donor and property developer. The Daily Beast reported in December that Daibes’ offices in Edgewater serve as the headquarters for the operations of IS EG Halal, a halal meat business at the center of the ongoing investigation into Menendez. Amid that ongoing investigation, as The Daily Beast revealed earlier this month, Daibes inked a $45 million deal giving an investment firm linked to Qatari royalty a stake in IS EG Halal’s base of operations.